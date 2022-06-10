Make Parliament two terms like the presidency – Economist

We need to select the right kind of people into parliament

A United States-based economist, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, has urged the nation to consider making Parliament a two-term run for parliamentarians.

Dr Iddrisu made this call on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, during a zoom lecture with some Ghanaian students in the U.S on the state of governance in Ghana.



According to Dr Iddrisu, “It seems to me that we have copied the western democracy blindly without incorporating it effectively to our existing traditional systems that existed before western democracies.



This has made us not enjoy the full benefits that come with democracy. It’s time to include our chiefs properly in our democracy and also take a second look at parliament as an institution.”



Dr. Iddrisu also pointed out that “in other jurisdictions, people come to governance to serve after attaining certain accomplishments and success in life and, thus, do not take politics as a career ladder to accomplish success.”



He said the situation, however, is different in Ghana.

“People complete universities and are already thinking of going into politics as full-time careers, with zero corporate or public work experience, thus, there is the need to put a term limit on Parliament to prevent people from abusing service to the people as a route to enrich themselves as career politicians,” he noted.



“If we limit Parliament to two terms like the presidential system, people who make their way into Parliament will challenge themselves to deliver their best for their people before exiting the office.”



He added that “this will also prevent the situation of people spending 20 plus years in Parliament without achieving much for their constituents.”



Dr. Iddrisu added that “in as much as experience parliamentarians are needed to drive the house business, we must also not forget that no human was born with any work experience, thus, new parliamentarians can gain much experience within two terms to deliver effectively. We just have to select the right calibre of people to Parliament.”



“The two-term limit will also help curb the situation of the executive being in bed with the legislature all the time and help curb monocracy in our various constituencies,” Dr. Iddrisu said.