Make agriculture attractive for the youth – Akandoh to govt

Member of Parliament for the Juaboso constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Member of Parliament for the Juaboso Constituency in the Western North Region, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, is calling on the government to set up a scheme to encourage youth to venture into agriculture.

The ranking member of the parliamentary select committee on health made the call when he gave journalists, including Class91.3FM’s parliamentary correspondent Havilah Kekeli, a tour of his rice farm in the region.



A 2021 report by Heifer International Report revealed that despite agriculture becoming the main pillar of support for the economy in Ghana, only five percent of the Ghanaian youth are engaged in the sector.



The MP said having farmed all his life, he is very careful not to blame the youth for not taking up agriculture as a profession.



According to him, the expensive cost involved in agriculture is why many youth shy away from it.

“It is, therefore, incumbent on the government to put in place schemes and measures that will incentivise the youth,” he explained further.



He also took a swipe at the government for giving out mechanised farmlands to foreigners rather than local farmers.



This, according to him, only takes away jobs that ordinarily should be done by Ghanaians.



He said this threatens the security of the country.