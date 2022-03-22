'Make amends with the people of Volta region' - Obed Asamoah to Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Dr. Obed Asamoah says John Mahama should focus on the Volta region

He said the Volta region remains the NDC world Bank



He spoke in a recent interview with Joy News



Dr Obed Yao Asamoah, a former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has advised the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, to turn his attention to the Volta region in order to win the 2024 presidential elections.



He said in an interview on Joy News that, the former President must “puts his house in order to give him the strength to be able to win easily and massively.”



He noted that if John Dramani Mahama run should against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections, it will be very difficult for him to win the elections.



Dr. Asamoah explained, “Let’s take the Savannah region. The NPP and NDC have equal strength. In the case of the Northern Region itself, I think the NPP has an edge. Then you have Bawumia in the East, Walewale area. He will have a considerable influence.”

He added that, Mahama "needs to make some amends to people of the Volta Region.”



Comparing John Mahama's vote count in the last election to the vote count of his predecessor's, the former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice argued that he [Mahama] was unable to generate massive votes in the Volta region.



He said, “Volta Region is supposed to be the World Bank of the NDC. What exactly did Mahama do for the Volta Region? Remember the last election, he didn’t get the kind of votes Jerry and others were getting – the 80/90 per cent. They lost a seat in Hohoe. He’s got some homework to do.”



Dr. Obed Yao Asamoah further indicated that Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 running mate of John Dramani Mahama could not make any impact for the NDC in the Central Region, therefore, she needs to be changed.



“The lady who is a running mate to Mahama lost the Central Region in the last election. Lost a whole constituency.



"So it means there has to be some fresh thinking. There could be some amends we make to make her succeed. But for now, she didn’t make an impact.”

Dr. Asamoah is of the view that Alan Kyerematen, when elected as the flagbearer of the NPP, could also spell doom for the opposition party as he may not be able to garner enough votes in the Central Region.



“Alan Kyerematen is a factor to consider. He could win. If he does, it poses a threat to the NDC in the Central region. Because his mother’s side is from Central Region.”



He, however, advised the NDC to make substantial gains in the capital city, Accra.



“The reason they made the progress was first of all in the case of Greater Accra, there was a rift between the government and spare parts dealers. They thought that the taxation against them was too much. A lot of them supported the NDC.”



“We were prepared to allow Okada. That was also a significant factor against the NPP,” he added.