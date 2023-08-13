Make critical investments in education, training of young people – Group to government

Some participants at this years International Youth Day celebrations

Source: Young Visionary Leaders Ghana

The Young Visionary Leaders Ghana, an advocacy group has called on government to make keen investments in the education and training of young people to unearth their full potential.

In a statement issued to mark this year’s International Youth Day, the group advocated for the creation of safe spaces to allow for young people to participate in national decisions that affect them directly or indirectly.



“In today’s world, education and skills are more important than ever for young people to succeed. They need to be prepared for the jobs of the future, which will require a high level of knowledge and technical skills,” the statement said.

“We therefore call on government of Ghana to create job opportunities for unemployed youths in and invest and make our agricultural sector productive and attractive for young people,” it added.



The International Youth Day was marked on August 12, 2023 with the aim of offering an opportunity to advocate, promote and celebrate young people’s rights, translating into dialogues, debates and actions that will build a better world for our youths.