Make eye care services more accessible, affordable, and available – Dr. Adisa

File photo

Dr. Chineye Adisa, Chief Executive Officer of My Eyes Centre, one of the country’s leading eye clinics, has emphasised the need for the country to extend eye care facilities so that they are more accessible, particularly to Ghanaians living in rural areas.

She believes that the availability of eye care should be prioritised by our leaders, particularly in rural areas.



In an interview with Rainbowradioonline.com, she stressed the significance of governments making eye care more affordable and accessible.



She made the statements at a free eye screening event planned for October 12, 2023, to commemorate World Sight Day.



According to her, the most significant aspects of the commemoration are affordability, accessibility, and availability.



The event was organised by My Eyes Centre in partnership with Lions International, Vision Spring, Total Energies, and Donewell Insurance.



The theme for the global celebration of the day was ‘Love Your Eyes at Work.’

The biggest difficulty cited by practitioners, according to Dr. Adisa, is the accessibility of eye care services.



She emphasised that if it is accessible, Ghanaians will have access to eye care services.



She stated that being blind is a financial burden not only on the affected person, but also on society and the family.



Using glaucoma as an instant, she explained that when it is detected on time and managed properly, the individual will be able to see and avoid permanent blindness.



She said the cost of glaucoma is expensive to manage, hence the need for state authorities to help and assist in reducing the cost to reduce the burden on affected persons.



She lamented that many people have been permanently blind because they could not afford the medications for their conditions.

To address this, she asked the government to offer support to such people so it would reduce the negative impact of their conditions.



