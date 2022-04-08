Make good use of government's TVET program to reduce unemployment – Gifty Twum Ampofo

Gifty Twum Ampofo, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abuakwa North constituency

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abuakwa North constituency in the Eastern Region, Gifty Twum Ampofo, has charged beneficiaries of a CIMAF sponsored Skills training program to make good use of the opportunity to enhance their skills with modern technology to boost their knowledge in the construction industry.

The company in partnership with the Institute of Research, Innovations and Development of the Kumasi Technical University is equipping 1,400 Artisans within the informal sector with knowledge and skills available under TVET formal skill acquisition program.



With the government’s quest to make TVET an engine of growth and also provide a great opportunity for the teaming employed youth, she charged beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity and urge industries to emulate what CIMAF has done.

The Director of Sales and Marketing of CIMAF GHANA, Mr Joseph Kobina Aboo explaining the motive behind the initiative said, CIMAF Cement Ghana believes in quality and as such, put in every necessary effort to produce quality. However, if the end-users who are artisans/masons fail to apply the product well, the full benefit may not be achieved



Dr. Smart Sarpong, Director of the Institute of Research, Innovations and Development of the Kumasi Technical University who are the facilitators of the training program called for such collaboration from other industries to add on to what CIMAF has started.