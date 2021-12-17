Make healthcare delivery affordable to achieve universal health coverage - Wiafe Addai appeals to govt

Beatrice Wiafe Addai, Chairperson for the Ghana Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance

Chairperson for the Ghana Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance (GhNCDA), Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has called on the government to make the healthcare delivery system in the country affordable to achieve universal health coverage.

She said the government in its efforts to make health care accessible is providing more health facilities in the various districts across the country, however, if people find it financially difficult to afford treatments, the UHC will not be achieved.



Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai made the call in her speech at the 4th National High-Level Meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases held in Kumasi on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.



The meeting which was hosted by Breast Care International (BCI) was under the theme “Leaving No One’s Health Behind, Prioritizing NCDs in the Universal Health Coverage.”



It was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ghana Health Service (GHS).



The meeting was chaired by the Omanhene of Tepa Traditional Area, Nana Adusei Atwene Ampem I, and in attendance were the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), boss Hon Sam Pyne and other health stakeholders.

“The government is providing more health facilities in the various districts, that means improving access to healthcare. What about affordability? I think affordability should go together if we want to achieve Universal Health Coverage,” she said.







Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is the President of Breast Care International (BCI), also called on the government to come out with clear health policy reforms for people living with cancers, diabetes, hypertension, sickle cells, stroke, mental health among others.



“These diseases are responsible for several COVID-19 deaths in the country and they deserve more attention by way of resources allocation and planned program of action to mitigate their impact on society,” she added.

Dr. Wiafe Addai concluding her speech urged the media to protect the lives of patients with NCDs by shinning the spotlight on these conditions which have ravaged families.



The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, who was represented by his Special Assistance, Dr Baffour Awuah, said the government is drafting a new health policy when implemented, will solve issues that surround free access to treatment.



“The new health policy which is aligned to the Universal Health Coverage will focus on reducing the risk factors on NCDs, promotion of clinical services and activities and strengthening of referral, financing, research and development,” the Health Minister explained.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah, in a short speech, advised the public to frequent visits to health facilities for medical checkups to avoid untimely deaths.