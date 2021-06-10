Make insurance part of our culture – Sunu Assurance CEO to Ghanaians

CEO of SUNU Assurances, Adeyemi Adetuwo

The Managing Director/CEO of SUNU Assurances, called all Ghanaians to imbibe a culture of insuring their property.

He made the call when Sunu Assurances launched its new distribution channel, Ezisure, a mobile platform on 9th June 2021, at their Head Office at Dzorwulu, Accra. Mr. Adeyemi Adetuwo



Mr. Adeyemi Adetuwo said, “At SUNU, our ideal world is one where insurance is easily accessible to every individual.” He also mentioned that “one does not need to experience loss or tragedy before considering insurance of property and business. Insurance and the culture of protecting one’s property against unforeseen circumstances needs to be imbibed in Ghana and Africa as a whole and that is why we are launching this digital campaign”



Mr. Adetewuo described the Ezisure channel, as “an all-round, user friendly, end-to-end product that anyone, anywhere, can access on their mobile phones without needing any assistance.” He further stated that to make Ezisure accessible to everyone, it comes in three packages;“For the tech and text savvy, we have our WhatsApp platform where people can purchase any of our insurance packages..

The “You Are Sorted” digital campaign offers a client promise that no matter what their insurance needs may be, SUNU Assurances is in the best position to provide it. Offering various easy-access channels– their web platform, WhatsApp and USSD, SUNU has positioned itself as a customer-focused brand, providing maximum engagement avenues for the benefit of their customers and to satisfy their clients’ needs promptly. Sunu Assurances’ aim is to deliver insurance to the door step of Ghanaians from all walks of life at their convenience.



Mr. Adeyemi Adetuwo, went further to express the uniqueness of these new channels and service offerings and acknowledged the hard work his team put into the development and successful execution.



