Make issues of concern known - DCE urges community members

Hamidu Sulemana

Source: GNA

Mr Hamidu Sulemana, District Chief Executive (DCE), for Sekyere Afram Plains, has urged members of communities in the district to promptly report issues of concern to the assembly.

He said active participation of community members in local governance was crucial in addressing challenges affecting the people.



It was therefore important for the people to always make issues of great concern known to the assembly for discussions to find amicable solutions to them.



Speaking at a town hall meeting at Drobonso, he said the district assembly was created to bring local governance closer to the people and there was the need for the people to express their opinions on all issues freely devoid of political interference and intimidation.



The town hall meeting was organized by Vision for Action Foundation (VFA) an NGO based in the Sekyere Afram Plains, in collaboration with the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD).



It was part of efforts to create opportunities for the people to discuss issues affecting the development of the area and also contribute to the drafting and implementation of the district’s development plan.



It was attended by traditional rulers, religious leaders, assembly members, leaders of various identifiable groups in the area such as the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, dress makers and others.

Mr Sulemana urged the people to rally behind the assembly and the government to initiate and implement policies that would help open up the area and improve on the living conditions of the people.



Mr Justice Owuraku Boafo, Project Coordinator of VFA said the event was to help strengthen local democratic governance through active participation of the local people.



“Governance is all about the people, and that can only be realized when their voice is heard and valued”, Mr Boafo emphasised.



He said, the initiative also had a focus of deepening the cohesion of the local people with their duty bearers within the district.



“The event also had the goal of enabling the ordinary citizens to gain information about both the central and local government policies and programmes implemented as well as solicit their views and concerns for consideration in the long and medium term development plan”, he added.



Nana Afia Owusuaa Opoku, Queen of Anyinofi Traditional Area commended the CDD and the VFA for the event and urged the government to consider the priorities of the people in the development and implementation of their medium and long term plans.