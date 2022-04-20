Make national dean of Presiding Members NALAG president - Assembly Members

Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La

Ahead of next month’s election for a new President for the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), assembly members across the country have begun clamouring for the election of their national leader for the position.

In this regard, some Assembly members from the northern sector of the country have called for massive support for the National Dean of Presiding Members among the fraternity of Assembly members nationwide to make the dream a reality.



“There is a saying that, “adi wo fie a, o ye;’ meaning it is good to have things of value for one’s self. The NALAG Presidency is a position of value and if we have the best of our leaders, our National Dean of Presiding



Members in that position, it is to the glory, honour and advantage of us Assembly Members,” said an Assembly member of the Tamale metropolis whose identity cannot be given because he must remain neutral.



However, this Assembly member called for, “massive votes for honourable Joseph Korto, in the upcoming NALAG elections.”



Hon. Joseph Korto is regarded as the most experienced Assembly Member

and the longest-serving.



Currently, his badges of honour include being the Assembly member for the Low Cost Electoral Area in Tema, the Presiding Member at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), the Dean of the Greater Accra regional Presiding Members and the National Dean of Presiding Members.



As the longest-serving Assembly Member, Hon. Korto’s public service straddles the tenures of both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in office, and have worked under the Mayoral tenures of the NDC’s Isaac Ashai Odamtten and the NPP’s Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, former Nalag presidents.



“As the National Dean, Hon. Korto maturely worked under MCEs from both the NDC and the NPP sides and is respected by both sides, unlike some of the other contestants who are known to be politically aligned and therefore are not exactly trusted by everybody.



“If we, therefore, have Hon. Joseph Korto as NALAG President, we will be giving the country a leader who is accepted across the political aisle,” another Assembly member from Sissala East said.

Then there is another Assemblywoman from Chiana-Paga who points out that as Dean of Presiding Members, Hon. Joseph Korto has pursued the interest of Assembly members and will therefore be in a better position to advocate their interest if he is made NALAG President.



“How many Presiding Members have lobbied for motorcycles and secured them for Assembly members across the country before? How many have lobbied for the institution of salaries for Assembly members before? Hon. Joseph Korto did that. This is the man we are saying should be allowed to lead NALAG, which is one of the most important bodies in local governance.”



A number of people have made their intentions known about running for the



NALAG Presidency.



They include the current boss of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Mr. Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh, the Secretary to the Greater Accra Assembly Members (GAAM), Alfred Adjei, alias Paa-Joe, and the incumbent NALAG President, Bismark Inkum.

“If you look at all those seeking the presidency, they all find themselves in



positions where they can serve the country well.



“Mr. Alfred Adjei is a Presiding Member at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), which gives him a fine opportunity to serve his country; Mr. Eric Agyeman-Prempeh is the head of NADMO and the incumbent NALAG President, Bismark Inkum is perceived to have not performed well and must give way,” said another Assembly Member from Wa who pleads anonymity.



He points out that only Hon. Joseph Korto has been outstanding in his position as National Dean of Presiding Members and therefore deserves an elevation.