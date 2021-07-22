Make our development your priority – Ya-Naa charges Dagbon NDC MPs

Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II, Alhassan Suhuyini and Haruna Iddrisu

The Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II has charged the Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Minority Caucus who hail from the Northern Region to make the development of the region a priority.

According to him, this can be achieved when they stay together as a unit in order to push for the needed development for the region which is lagging behind in various areas



The King made this known when the caucus led by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu paid a courtesy call on his palace to commiserate with him following the death of his first wife and also to celebrate Eid Ul Adha with him.



To him, unity among the Members of Parliament representing the people of the Northern Region should also be paramount and that will make them a solid force to reckon with.

The team also stopped over at the Mion and Savelugu palaces to extend similar felicitations to the Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu and the Yoo Naa Abdulai Andani respectively.



Members of the caucus who accompanied the Minority Leader were Tamale North MP Hon Alhassan S Suhuyini, Kumbungu MP Dr Hamza Adam, Kpandai MP Hon Daniel Nsala, Wulensi MP Hon Abukari Dawuni, Savelugu MP Hon Iddrisu Wumbekpang.



They were also accompanied by Hon Cletus Dapila MP for Jirapa and Abu Kasambata a former Dep U/W Reg Minister and some constituency executives of the NDC.