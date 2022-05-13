Make provisions for aggrieved aspirants - Chairman Dollar to NPP

Eric Nartey Yeboah, Greater Accra Regional Second Vice Chairman aspirant of the NPP

The Greater Accra Regional Second Vice Chairman aspirant on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Eric Nartey Yeboah, has called on the newly elected Constituency executives to bridge the disunity gap by offering some available appointments to aggrieved aspirants to foster party unity and togetherness after the elections.

He has further asked the aggrieved aspirants, especially those who lost in the recent local elections to rally behind the winners to ensure the party’s victory in the 2024 elections.



He has advised that aggrieved aspirants should be nominated to occupy available executive positions, bearing in mind factional and tribal considerations.



The Regional Second vice-Chair aspirant who was the immediate past Constituency Chairman for Madina made this appeal at the Madina Constituency handing over ceremony held at Pilmar Hotel on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, that saw the transition of authority from his administration to Mr. Foster Arthur's led administration.

The colourful ceremony saw both old and new Constituency executives in attendance.



Mr. Eric Nartey Yeboah known in the political circles as Chairman Dollar on behalf of the former executives faithfully handed over all assets of the party to the new administration and personally donated an undisclosed amount to aid the party’s activities in the Constituency.