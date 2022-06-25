Make resident permits for Nigerian students less cumbersome - Deputy Nigerian High Commissioner

Deputy Nigerian High Commissioner, Gambo Yusuf Hamza

Source: GNA

Mr Gambo Yusuf Hamza, the Deputy Nigerian High Commissioner, has called on the Ghanaian government to reconsider the resident permit regime for Nigerian students in the Country.

He said bureaucracies in obtaining residential permits had affected access to the country, which is a known pasture of education for Nigerians.



The Deputy Ambassador was addressing the maiden International Day celebration of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).



“I want to make an appealed to the Government to look into the issue of resident permits,” he said, adding that millions of Nigerians graduates waited to access education in Ghana, and would affect significantly the Nation’s economy.



Mr Hamza mentioned the process duration among the constraints to obtaining the immigration certification and said the two nations should consider a compromise in the interest of unity.



He further advised Nigerians in the Country to cooperate with the residence laws to help encourage peaceful coexistence.



“We are the same. Let's ignore the so-called colonial borders. We must look for things that won’t divide us. Nigerian students are doing well, and you must be law abiding and continue to obey the laws of Ghana.”

The International Day celebration was on the theme: “International Community: a Catalyst for UHAS Growth,” and the annual event was instituted to encourage international collaboration.



Professor John Owusu Gyapong, the Vice-Chancellor of the University said challenges with bank transfers had affected students from Nigeria in particular.



He noted how the international faculty contributed ‘“very significantly” to the growth of the University, and that the promotion of international relations remained part of its core strategies towards an identity of diversity and inclusion.



The celebration featured cultural themes from the various nationalities making up the University community.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



