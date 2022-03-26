Make rural areas attractive to health workers by putting in place proper incentives – GMA tells govt

Dr. Justice Yankson

Doctors are refusing to accept postings to remote communities

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the situation is depressing



But the GMA has urged the govt to put proper incentives in place



Dr. Justice Yankson, has lamented that successive governments have not done enough to ensure that doctors and nurses accept posting to remote communities.



According to the Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association, GMA, the government needs to put in place, proper incentive packages, both monetary and non-monetary, to attract and retain health workers in deprived communities.



Speaking on Joy FM's news programme, Top Story, on Friday, March 26, 2022, the GMA Veep indicated that, without these incentives, existing “problems would be compounded.”

Dr. Yankson explained, “Our constitution injuncts the state to ensure that the people of Ghana have access to medical care. Look, you cannot compel a professional or anybody to work for you as an employer and government as an employer, must know that for a fact. In the same situation, you cannot also compel an employer to employ you.



“Once the state is injuncted to provide the best for us in terms of health care, then there is a duty on the state to ensure that they are able to train and also attract and retain these doctors,” he said.



He added, “the basic things don’t work. You sign a basic contract of employment with the employer and the same will not be implemented, you go to the workplace and sometimes the facilities that should exist for you to work with are just not there. Sometimes the opportunities for you to improve yourself by way of career progression don’t even exist so we should not isolate doctors and with all due respect, let it look like we are the only ones refusing to go to places.”



Dr Justice Yankson's comment comes after President Akufo Addo’s address at the 60th anniversary of the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS), on Friday, in which he lamented the refusal of some doctors and dentists to accept posting to deprived areas of the country, a situation he described a “distressing.”



President Akufo-Addo noted that the development is hampering effective healthcare delivery in such areas.