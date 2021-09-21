Make sanitation and roads in Kumasi your topmost priority - KMA boss nominee urged

Kumasi Mayor nominee, Sam Pyne

Residents in the Kumasi Metropolis have urged the nominee for Kumasi Mayor, Mr. Sam Pyne to make the fixing of sanitation-related issues as well as poor roads network which has become major problems in the city his topmost priority.

The residents who welcomed the nomination of the former English tutor at Kumasi Anglican Senior High School said, poor sanitation as well as poor roads are having negative effects on their daily routine and called on Mr. Pyne to deal with the situation head-on.



Speaking to OTEC news’ reporter Nana Yaa Konadu Yiadom on reactions to the nomination in an interview with some residents in Kumasi on Monday, September 20, 2021, they appealed to the NPP Regional Secretary to put in place concrete measures to improve sanitation and the poor road networks which are putting many lives of pedestrians and road users into serious risk when receives confirmation from Assembly Members.



The Minister for Local Government and Decentralisation, Dan Botwe, on Sunday, September 19, 2021, announced Mr. Pyne as the Mayor of Kumasi subject to the approval of assembly members. Mr. Pyne is expected to take over from the outgoing Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi.



“We have confidence in him to fix our poor roads network, which is our main problem, we are, therefore, appealing to all, especially residents in Kumasi to give Mr. Pyne the maximum support and chance to operate and succeed.

“Let sanitation laws work, apply the laws to the latter to serve as a deterrent to the recalcitrant citizens, those who throw garbage indiscriminately should be dealt with," Teacher Antwi, one of the residents told our reporter.



“The human face type of leadership is not helping the city, let the laws work, without fear or favour, no politics, the law must deal with everyone equally," he added



“Filth is swallowing the city, everywhere there is filth and garbage, trading everywhere must also stop to help keep the city clean," another, Kwabena Manu said.



According to the residents, the new Mayor must help regulate the trading activity, there should be a place to sell cassava, plantain, or a place to sell other goods and another place for bus terminals.