Make sure sub-structures are functional—Dr Letsa

Dr. Letsa was addressing staff of Kpando District Assembly during a tour of MDAs

Source: GNA

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has urged Management and staff of the Kpando Municipal Assembly to make sure the sub-structures of the Assembly were functional.

"Before the Assembly can perform to the maximum capacity, our sub-structures must be functional."



Dr Letsa addressing staff of the Assembly at Kpando as part of his tour to the 18 Assemblies, noted that when sub-structures were functional, it would address the the low Internally Generated Fund (IGF) and believed management of IGF in Kpando could be improved despite past fallouts.



Dr Letsa said an increase in IGF would help the Assembly finance some of its projects and expressed confidence in the MCE, Management and staff, and Assembly members in developing the Assembly.



He said the Assembly had not done enough with regards to property rates collection and urged them to improve on it, saying although the position of the Assembly on the League Table was not encouraging, he was sure Kpando would regain its original position.



Dr Letsa tasked Management and staff to improve on their responsibilities from past years as there was the need for all staff to have access to the Local Government Code of Conduct and be guided accordingly, hinting that plans were underway to construct a new office complex for the Kpando Municipal Assembly.

Reverend Isaac Adja Tettey, Volta Regional Economic Planning Officer, said the District Assemblies Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) was introduced to assess the Assemblies' performance adding that the performance of the Kpando Municipal Assembly regarding the DPAT was encouraging.



He said there was room for improvement for the Assembly.



Mr Geoffrey Kodzo Badasu, Kpando Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), expressed gratitude to the Minister and his entourage and gave his assurance that he would do his best in developing the Assembly adding that the team spirit in the Assembly was high.



Mr Badasu urged the staff to offer their maximum support to developing the Assembly.