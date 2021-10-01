Make yourselves available for Coronavirus vaccination – Dr. Barima Asumadu-Sakyi

Dr. Barima Asumadu-Sakyi addressing participants at coronavirus awareness programme

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah, Contributor

Given the disposition of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy issues to stall COVID-19 vaccination programmes in Ghana, the Ashanti Regional Director of Centre for National Culture (CNC), Dr. Barima Asumadu-Sakyi, has charged Ghanaians to make themselves available for the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Dr. Asumadu-Sakyi urged participants during the second phase of the Nationwide COVID-19 Awareness Campaign at Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region.



Under the theme, “Promoting COVID-19 Awareness and Vaccination through Music and Drama,” the centre has employed Theatre for Development methodology to spread COVID-19 awareness.



The campaign embraces COVID-19-themed drama, music and dance performances, participatory technique, site demonstrations, the appointment of COVID-19 Community Ambassadors and community engagement discussions facilitated by Ghana Health Service officers at the district for awareness creation.



The campaign is under the auspices of the National Commission on Culture with funding from Care International in Ghana.

According to Dr. Asumadu-Sakyi, “the COVID-19 vaccines are a critical tool in the battle against the pandemic, and getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself – the vaccines can keep you from getting and spreading the virus, it also helps keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19, and getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to help fight the unseen enemy of the pandemic.”



He noted that despite the minimal rate of infections in Ghana compared to other foreign countries, the deadly disease “has not subsided” but is “still living with us.”



He urged the public to adhere to all the laid down COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols such as masking up, hand washing and the use of hand sanitisers to help prevent further spread of the disease.



Dr. Asumadu-Sakyi added that “the fight is not only a fight against COVID-19, it is also a fight against misinformation, rumours, and stigma around the disease in the country."