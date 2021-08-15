Makola Shopping Mall gutted by fire

The Fire Service got to the scene of the fire in time to stop its spread

• The Makola Market was on fire again this morning

• Eyewitnesses say they saw smoke coming from the Makola Shopping Mall



• It is unclear what caused this fire



Another fire has ravaged through parts of the Makola Market in the Central Business District of Accra.



The fire, citinewsroom.com reports, started at about 7:25 am on the morning Sunday, August 15, 2021, in parts of the inner perimeter of the new Makola Shopping Mall.



According to the report, cause of the fire was not immediately known.



The Mall has shops ranging from hair and cosmetic products, to clothes, shoes, jewelry, and even fabric.

The Ghana National Fire Service was dispatched to the scene early enough to douse the fire.



Eyewitnesses say they saw smoke coming out of the building in the early hours of the morning, prompting the security personnel on guard at the mall.



“This morning, we were going about our normal security patrol here when a colleague told me he was seeing smoke from the roof of the shopping mall. So, I told the security personnel at the mall to check it. I personally tried calling the number of the Fire Service several times, but it was not going through.



“So, we tried putting the fire off ourselves. 30 minutes later, the fire officers came in to control the fire. Accessing the exact spot of the fire has been difficult, but everything in there has been burnt. The flames have been controlled now, but there is a lot of smoke in the area,” an eyewitness said.



It will be recalled that early July, a three-story building at Makola – actually opposite the Makola Shopping Mall, was razed down by fire that was only completely put out after days.



