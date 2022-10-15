Male breast cancer: More aggressive, killed men in Ghana – Medical Doctor

File photo

Dr Ewuradjoa Ahimah Nunoo has warned that male breast cancer is real, more aggressive than that in women and in fact has killed men in Ghana.

She revealed this to Class News’ Prince Benjamin on Thursday, 13 October 2022.



First the award-winning medical doctor established that breast cancer is “rare in men” but real.



“Breast cancer occurs in 1 out of a 100 men, as compared to 1 in 8 women,” she added.



The station medical officer at the Duala Medical Center, she shared that the commonest sign you will find for male breast cancer is: “they tend to have a bloody nipple discharge.”



“And they may or may not have some pain in the breast,” she also noted before categorically said men have died as a result of breast cancer in Ghana, West Africa.



“Yes, there have been some few recorded deaths in Ghana for male breast cancer,” Dr Ewuradjoa said.

The medical doctor also revealed that of all the men diagnosed of breast cancer in 2020, “almost 80 per cent of them died.”



“9,931 men were diagnosed of breast cancer in 2020, 7,172 died from it so you can see that it is quite huge, almost 80 per cent of them died.” she said.



According to her, male breast cancer tends to have “a more aggressive nature as compared to the women’s.”



In view of this, she has advised and encouraged that men: “also screen for breast cancer. They should go and have their breast examined by a health professional.”



She stressed the theme for the maiden edition of the ‘Pink October: Breast Cancer Educational Talk’: “Early detection is key.”



Organised by Duala Medical Center and Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services, the event took place at the Garrison Methodist-Presbyterian Church, Burma Camp, Accra.