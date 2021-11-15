Male candidates dominate BECE in Northern Region

The 2021 BECE started today, November 15

Source: GNA

Statistics from the Northern Regional Educational Directorate indicate that male candidates outnumbered their female counterparts in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Out of the 30,468 candidates writing the exams from 657 schools, 16,517 are boys and 13,951 are girls.



This was revealed when Mr Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) toured some BECE centres in the Tamale Metropolis to interact with the candidates and wish them well in the examination.



He was accompanied by Mr Amatus D. Tug-uu, the Tamale Metropolitan Director of Education.



Mr Salifu encouraged the candidates to put in more effort to perform well in the examination to enable them to enjoy the Free Senior High School education.

He called on teachers, parents, and guardians to continue to assist the candidates throughout the exams period to help build their confidence to successfully pass the BECE.



The MCE further urged invigilators to be vigilant to prevent the students from engaging in any examination malpractices.



The Tamale MCE advised the invigilators not to put fear in the candidates and urged them to do their work diligently.



Mr Tug-uu shared some experiences with the candidates and urged them to comport themselves and avoid examination malpractices.