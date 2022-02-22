Male doctors warned against falling in love with female patients

Doctors purforming a surgery

Prof. Nyame says experience has showed that male doctors fall for their patients

Board Chairman of the Medical and Dental Council, Prof Paul Kwame Nyame, has advised newly inducted male doctors against falling in love with their female patients.



He said that his advice was necessary because of the relative weakness of males compared to their females and also because of past experience witnessed in the line of work, mynewsgh.com reported.



Prof Nyame, who made these remarks at the induction ceremony of newly trained dentists, therefore, urged the doctor to show integrity and uphold the ethics of the medical profession.

“Beware of the pleasures of love with patients. It is advisable to have a chaperone or nurse with you whenever you are examining a female patient. I mentioned these sad weaknesses of mankind from the global perspective and experience of the past few years in the face of the oath the inductees have taken. Society expects much from you, society expects you to be people of integrity and you have no moral rights to fail them,” he was quoted by mynewsgh.com as having said.



Citing an example, the board chair said in the United States, a doctor in the University of California sexually abused hundreds of women which led to the institution paying over $246 million as settlement.



On her part, the Dean of School of Medicine and Dentistry of the University of Ghana, Professor Margaret Y. M Lartey, cautioned doctors against sharing pictures of patients on social media.



“Please patients’ information is confidential. Don’t take pictures of patients or put patients’ information on social media…you should do that because not part of our profession and we can be taken on for that. Let’s respect the patients and the people that we work with,” she advised.



In all, 455 Doctors from all the Medical Schools from the various universities in Ghana were inducted.