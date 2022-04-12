0
Menu
News

Malta revokes residency of a foreigner if they divorce the Maltese - Malta-based Ghanaian

Dj Nyaami X Nana Agyei 65 DJ Nyaami in a photo collage with Nana Agyei

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Malta-based Ghanaian, Nana Agyei, has revealed that a recent bill passed by the Maltese government details that any foreigner who divorces a Maltese will have their residency permit revoked.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Nana Agyei indicated the Maltese government had gotten wind of some immigrants marrying the Maltese people for documents.

In pursuit of this, the government passed a bill two years ago to prevent this.

“It is difficult to get a residency permit in Malta. It is far worse than the UK and Germany. You will get it through marriage, but most blacks who got it through marriage divorced the women after.

Forthwith, if you divorce her, they will take documents because we marry for love and not permit. Marriage is not for your convenience,” he disclosed.

On another note, Nana Agyei disclosed that some black Italians come to work in Malta due to the racial discrimination there. However, the immigration authorities often deport them.

He also spoke on the standard of living, minimum wage, and taxes paid in Malta. Nana Agyei has been in Malta since 2006.

Malta is an archipelago (group of islands) in the central Mediterranean between Sicily and the North African coast.

Source: SVTV Africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet Kojo Jones’s mother who is a Reverend Minister
Check out photos and videos of Patricia Morales, girlfriend of Inaki Williams
We can beat any team – Otto Addo fires warning to Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea
Asamoah Gyan narrates how he got the name 'Baby Jet'
Asamoah Gyan tops social media trends after Luiz Suarez confession
Meet the lawyer who fought for Odartey Lamptey in court
Gbevlo-Lartey fumes at Ayikoi Otto
Seek legal advice next time - Ayikoi Otoo to Kan-Dapaah
I’m fortified to seek review, Speaker, deputies are one – Justice Abdulai
Family reveals cause of death of singer of ‘Ekwueme’