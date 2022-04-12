Malta revokes residency of a foreigner if they divorce the Maltese - Malta-based Ghanaian

DJ Nyaami in a photo collage with Nana Agyei

Source: SVTV Africa

Malta-based Ghanaian, Nana Agyei, has revealed that a recent bill passed by the Maltese government details that any foreigner who divorces a Maltese will have their residency permit revoked.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Nana Agyei indicated the Maltese government had gotten wind of some immigrants marrying the Maltese people for documents.



In pursuit of this, the government passed a bill two years ago to prevent this.



“It is difficult to get a residency permit in Malta. It is far worse than the UK and Germany. You will get it through marriage, but most blacks who got it through marriage divorced the women after.



Forthwith, if you divorce her, they will take documents because we marry for love and not permit. Marriage is not for your convenience,” he disclosed.

On another note, Nana Agyei disclosed that some black Italians come to work in Malta due to the racial discrimination there. However, the immigration authorities often deport them.



He also spoke on the standard of living, minimum wage, and taxes paid in Malta. Nana Agyei has been in Malta since 2006.



Malta is an archipelago (group of islands) in the central Mediterranean between Sicily and the North African coast.