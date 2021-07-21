Mamaga Agoe Dewotornyo succeeds late Gbi State Paramount Queenmother

Madam Joycelyn Esinana Maloe Adiku, Queenmother of Gbi Traditional Area

Source: GNA

Madam Joycelyn Esinana Maloe Adiku, a 35- year-old professional banker is set to succeed the late Mamaga Dewotornyo I, Paramount Queenmother of the Gbi Traditional Area (Hohoe).

Born on September 7, 1986 and hailed from Gbi-Hohoe and Gbi-Abansi, she will be referred to as Mamaga Agoe Dewotornyo I.



Mamaga Agoe Dewotornyo made her first public appearance on July 17, during the final funeral rites of her predecessor.



She was introduced to the public and is said to preside over final funeral rites of the late Paramount Queen mother.



The Paramount Queen mother attended Happy Home School, Hohoe, for her primary and junior high education and proceeded to the St. Mary Senior High School, Accra.



She holds honours and masters degree and is described by her family as affable with a great sense of style.

Togbe Adzimah V, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Abansi in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that the new Paramount Queen mother would be introduced to the Gbi Traditional Council.



He said her title was aimed at fostering and maintaining unity among and beyond the Gbi State.



The GNA has also learnt that once all rites are performed for the new Paramount Queen mother to fully assume her roles, she will double as the queen of the Torkoni clan a subdivision of Gbi-Hohoe.



She will also be the default queen of Gbi-Hohoe by virtue of her position as the Paramount Queen.