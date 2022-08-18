Mamobi demonstration against planned demolition postponed

Protesters gather for the march

The intended demonstration exercise scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Kotobabi in the Senyah Electoral Area in the Ayawaso North Municipal has been suspended.

The residents scheduled a demonstration to protest a planned demolition exercise by the Municipality.



But reporting live from the scene Angel News’ Samuel Sackey indicated that the protest has been postponed to Thursday, August 25, 2022.



This was after the Ghana Police Service engaged with the Assembly Member for the Area and cited security reasons for which the demonstration cannot hold.



The residents have been given a 21-day ultimatum to vacate the land of Senyah Electoral Area which constitutes four polling stations. The deadline for evacuation is Sunday, August 28, 2022.



The Assemblyman for Senye Electoral Area, Wisdom Boateng, who addressed the protestors said, with the intervention of IGP through the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, the exercise has been postponed.



He noted that the police has given him their assurance of full security next week when the exercise takes place.

This was made known to the Assembly Member following an invitation from the Police Service Tuesday night which he honoured on Wednesday morning.



“It was an invitation about the demonstration. I was not arrested”, he clarified.



He told journalists that “the police said they want to beef up security for the demonstration’ so they are appealing for it to be rescheduled so that next Thursday, they would be properly prepared to offer protection to all protestors.”



Some of the disappointed protestors also shared their grievances noting that they have been living in the area for over 50 years and cannot be evicted just like that.



Others called for compensation or proper relocation to avoid being stranded.