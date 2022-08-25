0
Mamobi residents demonstrate against ‘short notice’ eviction

Mamobi Residents.png Some residents of Mamobi protesting

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Some residents of Mamobi have hit the streets protesting against a decision to have them relocate within a purported ‘short notice’ as announced by the Municipal Chief Executive, Aminu Zakaria.

According to residents the decision to demolish the area within 21 days is impromptu and have asked for an extension.

The government over the years has attempted to demolish the illegal structures on the land to pave the way for the construction of a market complex but has not been able to do it.

Clad in red and black garments amid wielding placards, the demonstrators marched on some major roads of the capital, Accra in protest of the local authority’s decision.

