Mampong Technical College of Education appeals for help to complete Admin. Block

The Management and Staff of the Mampong Technical College of Education has appealed to the government and benevolent organisations as a matter of urgency to help the College to rebuild the Administration Block which was razed down by fire in 2022 and destroyed property worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.

The Principal of the College Mrs. Doris Boakye-Ansah who made this known at the 14th Matriculation of the College at Asante Mampong said the unfortunate incident has compounded the College already existing infrastructure deficit.



Mampong Technical College of Education, which prides itself as the only all-male Teacher Training College in Ghana.



The College has over the years been a trailblazer in training and piloting programmes for the training of teachers to handle pre-technical skills at the basic level of education.



Since its establishment, the College has remained committed to technical education even though it has undergone at least eight re-designations.



It is currently training teachers on technical and vocational competency skills to help deliver quality technical education, using the College as a centre of excellence.

The College would be celebrating its Centenary Anniversary this year.



The college last year, recorded a fire outbreak that razed its administration block and destroyed property worth thousands of Ghana cedis.



This year, the college received more than 2,000 applications, but was able to admit only 489 due to limited residential accommodation and other external restrictions.



As the college produces by far the largest number of technical teachers for Junior High Schools in the country, any drop in the intake will inevitably affect the development of Basic Design and Technology in the Basic Schools.



The Principal of the College, Mrs. Doris Boakye-Ansah advised the matriculants to strictly adhere to the rules of the College and make good use of their time.

Mrs Doris Boakye-Ansah said the College intends to place the academic and technical expertise at the disposal of the Community.



Furthermore, as part of activities to mark the College’s Centenary Anniversary, the Mampong Technical College will open a sewing centre to serve the Community.



The principal mentioned lack of auditorium for holding events, reconstruction of the administration block engulfed by fire and the delay of construction of a three-Storey hostel for the increasing student population are major challenges that needed to be addressed.