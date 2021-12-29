Mampongten: Security beefed up after clash between youth groups leaves two injured

File Photo: Violence erupted in the town Monday night

Security has been reinforced in the Kwabre East Municipal town of Mampongten after a clash between rival youth groups left two injured.

Violence erupted in the town Monday night after youth groups from two electoral areas within the town clashed following an attack on a young man who police say was robbed of his mobile phone on Christmas Eve.



Details



The victim Mohammed Zakiu, had told the police his attackers made away with his Infinix mobile device and a cash amount of ¢250. He was initially sent to the Joy Community Hospital but was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after sustaining deep cuts around his left eye. Medics confirm Zakiu’s eye has been badly damaged.



“I returned to work very late and decided to get some food around town. As I made my way home I was accosted by this man who demanded my phone and money. And so I resistance resulted in a brawl. Suddenly another man emerged who stabbed me in the process”, Zakiu who looked very disturbed told reporters as he recounts how he was rushed for treatment by a good Samaritan after that shocking encounter.



“Now I lost my left eye. Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital say a surgery needs to be done for an artificial one”, he adds.

Fresh attack



Zakiu’s attack sparked violence between youth groups from two electoral areas within the Mampongten enclave on Monday evening. The youth from Bronum and Abenasenase launched an attack against each other in what appears to be a long-standing rivalry, putting lives in jeopardy.



At least two people were injured as the rampaging youth destroyed some properties, forcing residents to flee for safety. The police were later called in to maintain law and order. They held talks with opinion leaders and urged the youth to remain calm.



Security was later beefed in the area Tuesday following reports of fresh attack on a local mosque by some unknown persons.



Condemnation

The latest attack has unsettled inhabitants in these areas. Opinion leaders including the two Assemblymen in these two communities have condemned the action of the youth describing it as backward.



“We’ve been told by the District Commander to advise the youth not to take matters to their own hands. This is not the first time[such incidences have happened], even our Chief Imam has been advising the youth here to eschew violence. Normally those who commit such crimes are not from this town”, Yamiu Sulemana, the Assemblyman for Mamponten-Bronum said in an interview.



His colleague at the Abensenase Electoral Area, Ampadu-Kyire Baffour also said: “Conflicts happen, but the resolution is the problem. When things happen, how they are resolved can lead to an escalation. So we have met the youth and have advised them accordingly. How can you use a machete on an innocent person because you want to take a phone? So we are advising them not to be engaging in such acts.”



The Ashanti Regional Police Command is yet to confirm any arrest.