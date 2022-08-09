Mamponteng Chief angry with government over lack of development

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Chief of Mamponteng in the Kwabre East Constituency of the Ashanti region, Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II has expressed his disappointment in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Akufo-Addo for denying the people of his area development.

Barima Saasi explained that despite the Constituency giving the party the highest votes in 2016 and the 2020 general elections to clinch power, they have been neglected.



While asking, "What sin have we committed against the NPP for denying us development despite voting massively for the party?"



"From now onwards, we will vote based on development," he said.



Addressing a press conference dubbed: "Boniaye Kai" on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Mamponteng palace, Barima Saasi said roads in the Constituency have deteriorated as well the lack of proper market facilities.



He noted that nothing has been built not to mention the agenda 111 hospital and school facilities promised by the president.

He said President Akufo-Addo in 2019 cut sod for the construction of road networks in the Constituency at Mamponteng but noted that the contractor has abandoned the roads for the past two months.



The Chief said he had gone to the Minister of Roads and Highways' office on several occasions but he had always been told by his Secretary that he was not around.



Barima Saasi said the Mamponteng market which would have been a market centre for all the constituents, started in 2012 has also been abandoned, leaving his subjects with no option but to sell under high tension poles.



He, therefore, called on the NPP government and President Akufo-Addo to do the needful by fixing their roads and bringing other development to the constituency else they will vote based on development in the coming elections.