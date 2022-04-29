Man, 20, jailed 15 years for stealing iPhone 7 plus

File photo of a jailed man

An Asamankese circuit court has sentenced a 20-year-old motorbike rider identified as Emmanuel Afanu to 15 years imprisonment for robbery.



His conviction was after he was found guilty of charges which includes conspiration to commit a crime, to wit, robbery, and robbery.



The offence is contrary to section149 of the criminal offences Act1960(Act 29).

According to a myjoyonline.com report, the prosecutor, Inspector Samuel Owusu, said the accused, together with his friend who is at large, on April, 8, robbed his victim of an iPhone 7 plus mobile phone valued at Ghs2,500.00 after he assaulted Sakyi Michael, the complaint, with a pair of scissors at Yayo a suburb of Asamankese.



The complainant, a student who lives at Anum-Asamakese, and was on his way home at around 7:50 pm when he was attacked.



The convict is reported to have snatched the complaint phone and during the process the two engaged in fisticuff of which the convict inflicted the victim with a pair of scissors, bolting away with the phone.



However, Emmanuel Afanu was arrested and sent to the Asamankese Police station by some residents after the complaint screamed for help.



After a police investigation, he was found guilty and convicted to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour.