Man, 22, who went missing found dead in river

The deceased went missing after closing from work on Saturday

A 22-year-old man who was declared missing on Saturday, August 7, 2021, has been found dead.

The victim, Felix Blemator, was found dead in a river at Assin Dompim in the Assin Foso Municipality of the Central Region.



The information gathered by Rainbow Radio’s Oheneba Ambrose revealed that the deceased went missing after closing from work.

Efforts to search for him proved futile.



He was later found dead today, Monday, August 9, 2021, in the Ongwa River at Assin Dopim with his long sleeves and working book.