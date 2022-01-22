Man, 23, jailed 9 years for selling rented vehicle to businessman

The convict used part of the money he secured to buy iPhone 12 pro max at Circle

A 23-year-old graphic designer, Garcia Tray Jackson, has been jailed nine years by a Koforidua Circuit Court “A” presided by His Honour Kwame Polley for defrauding a businessman to the tune of GHC12,800 in an attempt to sell a rented vehicle to him.

The facts of the case presented by the Prosecutor Chief Inspector, Bernard Annor are that on July 24, 2021 at about 7:30am, the convict Garcia Tray Jackson rented a 2019 model of Toyota corolla vehicle with registration number GN 5690-21 from SUVAD Transport and Tour Limited located at Spintex road in Accra at the cost of GHC400 for a day.



On July 29, 2021, the convict went for the vehicle for a return journey to Koforidua.



The same day, at about 7:00pm, the convict met the complainant, John Agyemang Lambert, 42, who trades in SUVs and resides in Koforidua Effiduase.



They met at a spot near Thomas Hotel in Effiduase but the convict requested the complainant to help him locate a house of his girlfriend but in the process told him the car he was driving was up for sale at quoted price of GHC45,000 but because the complainant said he was in hurry they exchanged contacts.



The next day, at about 7:30am the convict called the complainant on phone to request GHC20,000 to urgently sort out something, therefore, suggested they meet to conclude on the final price of the vehicle he offered for sale.



They agreed on GHC35,000 as the final price. The convict took the complainant to DVLA office to make verification of port duties and other documents but the complainant insisted without the documents covering the vehicle he will not proceed on that tangent.

The convict then asked the complainant to make part payment for him to leave the vehicle to him and go for the documents in his house in Tema Community 21.



The complainant, John Agyemang Lambert paid $2,000 dollars which was equivalent to about GHC12,000 as part payment to the convict.



He delegated his sibling, Emmanuel Awuah to accompany the convict to his said house in Tema Community 21.



Upon reaching Accra, the convict told asked Awuah to let them pass through circle to purchase iPhone 12 pro max valued at GHC6,800.



The convict managed to secure GHC800 from Awuah under the pretence of adding to his money to purchase the phone but he disappeared.



Garcia Tray Jackson went into hiding until December 19, 2021 when he disguised himself and attempted to rent another vehicle from the same rental company at Spintex road for similar modus operandi when he was arrested.

He was brought to Effiduase Police station where formal complaint was made by the complainant.



After investigation, he was charged with defrauding by false pretence contrary to section 131 of the criminal offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



He pleaded guilty hence convicted on his own plea.



The vehicle has been impounded by Effiduase Police awaiting the rental company to provide the necessary documents before it is released.