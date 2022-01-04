Man, 24, stabbed to death; dumped in river at Abesewa

The deceased was killed and dumped into a river

A 24-year-old man has been killed and dumped into a river at Abesewa in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region.

He was found dead in the river Tuesday, January 4, 2022 morning when the residents were going to fetch water in the same river.



It is believed the deceased Bright Adjei had a fight with his friends was killed and dumped into the river.



He had gone missing for some days after the fight.



According to the mother of the deceased, Madam Juliet Ama Krah, her son left home on 31st December 2021 around 3:30 pm and later had information that her son was engaged in a fight with his friends at Dunkwa Abesewa and was allegedly stabbed with bottle and dumped into river Subin.

She said, the case was reported to the Police and finally found the son’s body in river Subin at Dunkwa Badieso.



It’s alleged the friends who had the first with the deceased have gone into hiding.



The case is under investigation at Dunkwa Dadieso Police Station.



No arrest has been made so far.