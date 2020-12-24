Man 28, stabbed to death over GH¢12.50 by his friend

The victim was stabbed at the back and in the chest

A 28-year-old man, Kwame Isaac, has been stabbed to death over a scuffle of GH¢12.50 by his friend at Ntiri-Buoho in the Afigya Kwabre South district of the Ashanti region.

The suspect, Yaw Owusu, is said to have stabbed the deceased twice at his back and on the chest with a jackknife when the deceased tried to forcefully take the money from him.



According to an eyewitness, only known as Six Million, speaking on Otec FM’s social programme ‘Asem Beba Dabi”, hosted by Krobea Nana Yaw Asante, the incident happened in the morning on Wednesday, December 22, 2020, at a drinking spot.



Narrating the incident, Six Million said “the deceased, together with the suspect and another person called Achipalogo, were given GH¢20 by a friend on that fateful morning. They bought a pack of cigarettes for GH¢7.50, with the remaining amount with Yaw Owusu.

“Kwame Isaac, who was hungry after taking doses of alcohol, wanted to use the remaining GH¢12.50 for food but Yaw Owusu objected which led to a fight.”



“During the fight, Achipalogo pulled a knife from his pocket, wanted to give it to Kwame Isaac to stab Yaw Owusu but Yaw Owusu swiftly took the knife and stabbed Kwame Isaac twice on the back and on the chest. Kwame Isaac left the spot and quietly went home. For some hours, Kwame Isaac was seen bleeding from the stabbed wounds, he was quickly rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) but was pronounced dead on arrival,” he added.



The suspect, Yaw Owusu, is locked up at the Afrancho Police Station to assist investigation while the deceased’s body has been deposited at KATH mortuary for autopsy.