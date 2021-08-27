Man, 29, arrested for defiling 7-year-old girl at Kososan in the Central Region

The victim is receiving treatment at the Saltpond Government Hospital

A 29-year-old man, Kwesi Kra has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 7-year-old girl (name withheld) at Kososan/Dwenwoho in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District in the Central Region.

The little girl was reportedly chasing her mother at the farm when she met the suspect drunkard who asked her to come for GHC 5.00.



As she moved forward to take the money, the suspect dragged her to a nearby bush and defiled her, leaving her with blood oozing from her vagina.



The victim confessed to her parents that she’d been defiled after they questioned her why she’s unable to walk properly.

She was taken to Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital for treatment but later referred to Saltpond Government Hospital in the Mfantseman Municipality.



The suspect was later reported to Jedu Police Station in the Mfantseman Municipality and was arrested.