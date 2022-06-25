0
Man, 35, found dead in Muslim praying posture at Baifikrom

A 35-year-old man, Kojo Amos has been found dead in his room in a Muslim-praying posture at Baifikrom in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

It is not immediately known what caused his death but blood was found oozing from his mouth, nose, and ears.

Neighbours told Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan that they heard a struggle in his room Thursday, June 23, 2022, around 11:00 PM, but they suspected he was quarrying with his wife and so did not bother to go and intervene, only to find out that he was dead in the morning.

There were cuts on his leg, face, and hand which indicated that somebody might have killed him and put him in that praying position to make people believe that he died while praying.

Residents describe the deceased who was a second-hand clothes seller as a good man who will not harm anybody hence are shocked why someone will take his life from him.

The case has been since reported to the Mankessim Police station for an investigation.

The body of the deceased has been also deposited at the Saltpond Government hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

