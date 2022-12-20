6
Man, 37, commits suicide near Kasoa Tollbooth

Suicide The deceased is identified as Rogbor Francis.

Tue, 20 Dec 2022

A 37-year-old man, Rogbor Francis has hanged himself near the Kasoa tollbooth close to the Densu River.

The deceased entered a nearby forest, climbed one of the trees, and hanged himself with a rope. His hanging body was first spotted by some horticulturists in the area.

After police from the Weija Divisional Command arrived at the crime scene and searched the deceased, an identification retrieved from him had the name, Rogbor Francis.

Police further accessed a mobile phone found on him and recent called contacts led the police to establish contact with the family members of the deceased who have confirmed that, Francis was a resident of Top Town, a suburb of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue pending further investigations by the police.

