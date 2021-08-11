Man 38 allegedly commits suicide in Kpone

File photo

Source: GNA

Thirty-eight-year-old man identified as Daniel Yaw Aggery has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself near the Laaloi Lagoon in the Dengla Electoral Area in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Confirming the incident to the Ghana News Agency in Kpone, Mr. William Watt Attiapa, Assembly member for the area, noted that a co-tenant of the deceased called to inform him about the situation at about 14:30 hours on Monday.



He explained that, he quickly got to the scene upon which he called the Kpone District Police Command to inform them about the incident.



According to the Assembly Member, the police arrived at the scene at about 18:00 hours.



Mr. Attiapa stated that residents and others thronged to the crime scene wailing whilst others look on with fear and anxiety.

A Police Source from the Kpone District Police Command indicated that, preliminary examination of the lifeless body did not unveil any sign of assault, adding that the deceased might have committed the crime by himself.



The police have commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the 38 years old Daniel Yaw Aggery.



The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Tema General Hospital mortuary for preservation.