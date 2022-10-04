Man, 47, shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Achiase-Wandamire

File Photo

A 47-year-old man at Achiase-Wansamire in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti has been gunned down by some suspected armed robbers.

According to reports reaching Angelonline.com.gh, the sad incident occurred on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at about 9 am.



The deceased, whose name was given as Yesu Mogya, a cement dealer, met his untimely demise in an encounter with the suspected robbers at the outskirt of the town.



His killers are yet to be identified and apprehended by the police.



However, some community members suspect foul play in the incident leading to the businessman’s death.

Meanwhile, Police in the area have conveyed his remains to the morgue for autopsy and preservation.



They have also commenced investigations into his death.



The chief of the town, Nana Kwabena Frimpong, who confirmed the incident to Angel News’ Bismark Mensah, said they were taken aback by the man’s death.



Nana Frimpong, therefore, called on the security agencies to increase their patrols in the area to avert any future incidents of the kind.