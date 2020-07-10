General News

Man, 49 arrested for attempted defilement

Fuseini Issah allegedly attempted to defile a 12-year-old girl

Fuseini Issah, 49 is in the grip of the Northern Regional Police Command for allegedly attempting to defile a 12-year-old girl (name withheld) at Nyankpala in the Northern Region.

The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Supt. Otuo Acheampong who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online said the incident was reported to the police on June 22 by the father of the victim.



According to him, the victim was on an errand in the area when the suspect called her but she did not oblige.



He indicated that the suspect for a second time called the victim so she went to listen to him.



Supt Acheampong said the suspect asked the girl to into his room for money to buy some items for him. He said immediately the victim entered the room of the suspect, he rushed in and forcibly tried to have carnal knowledge of her.



Narrating further, Supt Otuo Acheampong said after the incident, the suspect told the victim not to tell anybody about it.



“The man gave her GH¢1 and warned her not to disclose anything to anybody .”

He said the victim started experiencing stomach pains and when she was sent to the hospital by her parents, the doctor revealed to them that the victim confessed to him that a suspect tried to defile her.



“Investigations led to the arrest of the suspect while a medical form was issued to the victim for a gynaecologist to examine her.”



The Regional Crime Officer disclosed that the suspect has been charged with attempted defilement and will be arraigned before court after investigations.



Meanwhile, the father of the victim (name withheld) told DGN Online that there have been continuous pressure on the family by prominent people in the area to settle the matter out of the police station.



He, however, appealed to the police to ensure that justice was served their daughter.

