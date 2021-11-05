Man, 51 arrested for having sex with daughter, 14

The suspect admitted that he forcibly had an affair with his biological daughter

Mohammed Hamza defiles daughter

• The suspect confessed to committing the crime



• Hamza’s affair with his daughter began last year



The Tamale police have arrested a fifty-one-year-old man identified as Mohammed Hamza, for allegedly having canal knowledge with his fourteen-year-old daughter at Tamale in the Northern Region.



Mohammed Hamza, a divorcee is reported to have taken advantage of his wife’s absence, to have multiple sex with his daughter against her will.



According to a Graphiconline report, the victim, who has been living with the grandmother after her parent's separation, is said to have visited the father during vacation and he took advantage of that and had multiple sex with her.

Confirming the news to Graphiconline.com, the Northern Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Emmanuel Cudjoe Holortu, said the victim lodged a formal complaint against her father.



He explained that “the victim who was living with the grandmother decided to visit the father while she was on holidays some time ago, but the suspect prevented her from going back to the grandmother and started harassing her.” He said Hamza’s affair with his daughter began last year with the most recent incident occurring on October 23, 2021.



“The last time he had sex with her was on October 23, 2021, when she went to take her ‘chop money’ from the father and he forcibly had intimacy with her, she then confided in a friend who advised her to report to the police,” DSP Holortu added.



The suspect is said to have admitted that he forcibly had an affair with his biological daughter but said it happened only once, the report added.