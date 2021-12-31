Man, 56, arrested for allegedly butchering his sister at Begoro

Man arresting for allegedly murdering his sister

Victim found in a pool of blood

Suspect smoked out from his hideout upon a tip-off



Suspect inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on victim



Police at Begoro in the Eastern Region have arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly murdering his sister on December 27, at Begoro Zongo.



The police upon a tip off smoked out Keanu Aboagye from his hideout.



According to reports, he is suspected of having inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on Gladys Agyemang, 55, who bled to death.



The deceased was found in a pool of blood with multiple cutlass wounds by two residents, Ebenezer Adu and Victor Ansah Kwarteng.

They rushed her to the Begoro Government Hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.



The witnesses told the Police they suspect Mr Keanu Aboagye of the murder.



Police proceeded to Begoro District Hospital, where the Police were informed that the deceased was rushed there dead.



Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh says the suspect will be arraigned after they have concluded investigations.



“He has since been detained at the Begoro police station assisting the police in investigations. When the police conclude their investigations Keanu Aboagye will be arraigned before court as soon as possible to have him remanded for the police to prepare duplicate dockets and forward it to the attorney General’s office for advice,” he said.