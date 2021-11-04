Man, 60, allegedly kills granddaughter, commits suicide

The man is believed to have shot himself after shooting his granddaughter

A 60-year-old man, Opanin Kwaku Dagarti, has allegedly killed his 16-year-old granddaughter and committed suicide.

He allegedly committed the act on his farm at Attakrom, a suburb of Nsawkaw in the Tain District of Bono Region.



A brother of the deceased expressed shock at the incident saying the family does not understand why their relative did that.



The brother disclosed that he heard a gunshot from his brother’s farm, so "I quickly rushed to the farm to see what was happening there. On my way to where the sound came from, I heard another gunshot, before I could reach there, my brother and the granddaughter were dead and lying in cold blood”.

The wife of the deceased, Adwoa Dagarti said the incident shocked her because the man had no problem that could have influenced his action.



Prior to the incident, she said the husband asked her to go and buy sacks for them to package their charcoal and found it difficult to understand why the husband did that.



The bodies have since been sent to the morgue awaiting autopsy, Asonaba Nana Konadu, a reporter said.