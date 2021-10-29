Man, 63, found dead on a farm in the Ashanti Region

The cocoa farmer was found dead on Thursday, October 28, 2021

A 63-year-old man, Kojo Agumah, has been found dead in a river at Baakoniaba near Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti region.

Mr. Agumah went to a farm on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, and did not return.



The Chief of the area, Nana Akwasi Owusu told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that a search was conducted for his whereabouts on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the bereaved family informed him.



Mr. Agumah was found dead in a prone position in River Bobo which he crosses to the farm.

Nana Owusu said no cut was found on the body.



The body has been conveyed by police and deposited in a morgue at Nyinahin.



The police at Nyinahin have commenced investigations into the incident.