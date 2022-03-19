0
Menu
News

Man, 64, allegedly shoots 44-year-old wife to death

Gun Shot 1.png File Photo: A gun

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

A 64-year-old farmer, Kwaku Obeng aka Joseph money, has allegedly killed his wife, Sophia Akosua Boahemaa at Anyemi near Jacobu in the Amansei Central District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect reportedly shot the wife aged 44 on Friday, killing her on the spot.

The Jacobu Police Commander Supt Iddrisu confirmed the incident to OTECNEWS.

According to him, the police received a distress call and rushed to the scene only to discover Boahemaa’s lifeless body in a pool of blood.

Supt Iddrisu explained their preliminary investigations have revealed the deceased threatened to divorce her husband.

However, it is not immediately known what triggered the divorce threats.

The suspect, he said, is currently in custody assisting with investigations and soon to be arraigned.

The body of the deceased has also been deposited at the St Peters Hospital mortuary at Jacobu.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of man slapped by Afia Schwarznegger demands apology
Thomas Partey converts to Islam - Report
How much is Gh¢50,000 - Afia Schwar descends on NPP foot soldiers
Pastor Otabil's 2014 prophecy on the cedi against dollar hitting 10
Kwasi Pratt descends on Bawumia
Five things to know about prospective Chelsea owner, Chairman Wontumi
All you need to know about Ghana's plans for Nigeria game
Abena Korkor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah
NPP MP calls for suspension of free SHS, other social programmes
Why has Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah not been arrested? – Ablakwa wonders
Related Articles: