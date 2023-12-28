Man, 74, found dead in a river at Kronom-Kyerease

File photo

A 74-year-old man has been found dead in a river at Kronom-Kyerease in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region

Th deceased according to residents was seen floating on a river in the area on Monday December 25, 2023.



The man has been identified only as Kwabeesman



Information gathered by OTEC News revealed that, the deceased went to swim in the river on Saturday December 23, and was found dead in the same river two days later



Speaking to OTEC News Reporters, Jacob Agyenim Boateng and Abenaa Pokuaa Deborah, the Assembly member of the area, Hon Elvis Nyantakyi popularly known as Yes Madam, disclosed that, residents discovered the lifeless body of the man on Monday around 12:00 p-m

He revealed that, they notified police in the area where they retrieved the body and deposited at a morgue



Meanwhile some residents suspect foul play claiming that, the depth of the river was not that far to drown the deceased



They have therefore called on security agencies in the area to investigate the death and find out what must have killed the man.