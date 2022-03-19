7
Man United’s poor performance will soon be blamed for our economic woes – Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni 2 Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Economists lament nosedive of economy

Government blames Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine crisis for economic woes

Akufo-Addo chairs cabinet retreat to decide on E-levy or IMF bailout

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has criticized the government over the recent economic downturn.

The economy in recent times has witnessed a downward spiral.

Many economists have cited the depreciating Cedi, increase in fuel prices, and general cost of living as pointers to this claim.

Analysts have asked the government to seek an International Monetary Fund, IMF, bailout; however, government has shot down the proposal.

It has attributed the current economic challenges to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In a post on his social media handle, Manasseh indicated that the government would soon blame the economic woes of the country on the English Premier League side, Manchester United’s poor performance.

He described the management of the economy as ‘Menzgold’, suggesting that it is a scam.

“They'll soon blame Manchester United's poor performance for Ghana's economic woes. Economic management mu Menzgold!,” Manasseh Azure posted on his Facebook timeline.

Ghana is currently faced with economic difficulties that have necessitated a crunch cabinet retreat at the Peduase Lodge involving all NPP MPs, ministers, top government appointees, and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership.

Some media reportage insinuated that Ghana was going to consider a return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support in the face of the current fiscal hurdles.

But it appears that, that will not be part of the government’s agenda at the ongoing retreat.

