Man abandons his daughter after she falls sick

A photo of the 3-year-old child with a spinal cord problem

Source: crimecheckghana

A 29-year-old woman, Sofia from the Northern Region is struggling to get medical attention for her three-year-old daughter whose spinal cord has been affected.

According to the mother of three, her husband absconded after learning of her daughter’s condition.



Her daughter’s condition, she said started when she was only eight months old and efforts to get her medical treatment have been unsuccessful.



In pursuit of medical care for her little daughter, she said she had to come down south to Kumasi and later to Accra. However, since the last two years, she moved to the city her dream has not materialized because she has not been able to raise two thousand Ghana cedis to enable the little girl undergo the necessary diagnosis.



Sofia said she is unemployed making fending for the child and herself difficult.



Her financial constraints, she said, have rendered her unable to rent a room leaving her with no choice than to lodge with a friend who sometimes supports her in taking care of her child.



“Sometimes I sell water to be able to feed my daughter. My friend supports me when I don’t get offers to sell water. The day I do not get support we sleep with hunger,” She said.

“My daughter is unable to sit without support so it either she is on my laps or on my back. When I took him to the Korle Bu Teaching hospital, the doctors demanded Two Thousand Ghana cedis to carry out diagnosis on her but I cannot afford it,” She added.



The distressed young woman appealed to the general public to come to her aid as she has lost all hope.



Crime Check Foundation (CCF) is pleading with well-meaning Ghanaians and donors to support Sofia to get medical attention for her daughter.



Health check series



CCF has paid for the medical bills of many patients including surgical bills.