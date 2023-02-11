Man accused of breaking into police officer’s house remanded

File photo

Source: GNA

An Adentan Circuit Court has remanded into police custody an unemployed person who allegedly broke into the house of a senior police officer at Ablor-Adjei, near Pantang in Accra.

Luck eluded Eric Armal when he attempted to leave the house with electrical cables worth GH¢10,000.



Armal told the court that he only saw the electrical cables hanging in front of the Superintendent of Police’s house and he decided to fetch them.



Charged with unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage, and stealing, Armal has pleaded not guilty.



The court has remanded Armal into police custody on the grounds that the accused person was a flight risk.



The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah has ordered Armal to reappear on February 24.

Inspector Eric Abban who held the brief of Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo said the complainant was a Senior Police Officer, name withheld, who resided at Cantonments while the accused person, unemployed, had no permanent place of abode.



The prosecution said the accused person, therefore, moved around in search for livelihood.



It said the complainant had an uncompleted story building at Ablor Adjei- Pantang, which was at an advanced stage of completion.



The prosecution said the complainant had fenced and recently wired the house.



According to the prosecution, thieves had on two occasions entered the house and stolen electrical cables.

It said in order not to experience any theft for the third time, he had fixed all the doors and windows of the house and put the house under lock and key.



The prosecution said on January 28, 2023, at about 6:30 am, the accused person allegedly scaled over the wall of the complainant and caused damage to the main entrance door, the exit door behind the house and entered the building.



The prosecution said luck, however, eluded the accused person when he was leaving the house with the booty.



Witnesses nabbed him and handed him over to the Police.



In his caution statement, the prosecution said Armal admitted the offence.