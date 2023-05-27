Man accused of stealing Ghc1,000 beaten to death in Nkawie

A file photo

Two persons said to have accused a man of stealing GhC1,000 and physically assaulted him resulting in his untimely death after are being hunted by the police.

Suspects Kofi Naasei and Kofi Ase who have gone into hiding according to the Nkawie Police, stormed the house of the suspect now deceased, Akwasi Kwaa, 32 at about 2am and accused him of theft.



They reportedly tied him to a metal lights pole and physically assaulted and dragged him to Akataninse where they continued to beat him until he died.



Pleas from the sister of the deceased, Maame Yaa Aso for them to hand the suspect over to the police was not heeded as Kofi Ase told her that they will kill him just like all thieves.

An official complaint was lodged which proceeded to Akataninse and met the deceased lying dead in a prone position with a blue nylon rope tied to his neck and shoulder and an orange T-shirt hanging on the neck with a plastic bottle by the side.



There were multiple wounds on the body which was conveyed to Afari Community Hospital and deposited at the morgue pending autopsy.



That after the nefarious act, all the culprits ran away from the town but police have indicated that efforts are put in place to get the suspects arrested to face the full rigors of the law.