Man allegedly kills his mother over missing GH¢100 in Mamprusi

A 45-year-old man has been remanded by the West Mamprusi Police Command for allegedly killing his mother over his missing GH¢100.



The 45-year-old man, Zakaria Alhassan, supposedly shot his mother, who is 71-year-old, as she was trying to intervene during an argument he (Alhassan) was having with his siblings over the GH¢100, in Sooba in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region, citinewsroom.com reported.

According to the Police Commander for the West Mamprusi Police Command, DSP Cosmos Awe, Zakaria Alhassan is in their custody and the matter is currently being investigated for justice to be carried out.



“He has been arrested and on remand. He went out and when he returned he reported his missing money of GH¢100. It ensued into an argument with his family.



“He went in for a gun, shot his mother from the back from the right hip which penetrated from her back. Investigations are still underway to determine what exactly caused such action from him,” DSP Cosmos Awe was quoted.